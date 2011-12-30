HONG KONG Dec 30 Hong Kong's three note
issuing banks will start providing offshore interbank offer
rates for the Chinese yuan next year, further developing of the
city's offshore yuan market, Hong Kong's Treasury Market
Association (TMA) said on Friday.
Standard Chartered Plc , BOC Hong Kong
and HSBC will provide their
respective offshore yuan interbank offer rates as a reference
for investors on the TMA's website, it said in an emailed
statement.
"This is aimed at providing more information to the market
and enhancing market transparency," said the TMA, members of
which include financial institutions, brokers and corporates
involved in the treasury market.
The rates will be provided every working day, with tenures
ranging from overnight to one year, the statement said.
Only the three banks will provide reference rates because
they have the biggest levels of yuan deposits and trading
activity in the Hong Kong yuan interbank market remains
relatively limited, TMA said.
Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the
Chinese currency, increased to 627.3 billion yuan ($99.27
billion) in November, up 1.4 percent from a month earlier, the
Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
China is seeking to promote the use of the yuan overseas as
part of a longer-term plan to make it an international reserve
currency along with the U.S. dollar, and has said it supports
the growth of the yuan market in Hong Kong.
During his visit to the territory in August, China Vice
Premier Li Keqiang unveiled a string of measures to further
develop the offshore yuan market in Hong Kong, including
allowing foreign investors to buy mainland shares and bonds.