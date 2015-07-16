PARIS, July 16 French cooperative group Vivescia has entered into an agreement to buy German malting barley trader Interbrau GmbH from Swiss grain trading group Ameropa, the companies said on Thursday.

Founded in 1961, Interbrau specialises in international malting barley trading and logistics, and operates in Europe, Latin America, Asia, Australia and Canada.

The acquisition by Vivescia, parent of the world's biggest maltster Malteurop, for an undisclosed amount still requires approval by competition authorities, it said.

"The acquisition of Interbrau would enable Vivescia to take advantage of the opening of barley markets internationally, increase its own malting barley production, and broaden its offering to its customers in the barley-malt-beer value chain," Vivescia Managing Director Alain Le Floch said in a statement.

Ameropa is among the leading grain traders in Central and Eastern Europe. The company said the deal with Vivescia came as it was making sizeable investments to enhance its grain origination infrastructure, including the construction of a new port terminal at Constanta in Romania. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by David Clarke)