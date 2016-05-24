May 24 Interbulls Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will issue 315,126 shares of common stock through private placement, with par value of 500 won per share, for debt-equity swap

* Sets issue price at 9,520 won per share, to raise proceeds of 3 billion won for operations

* Listing date of July 20 for the new shares

Source text in Korean: me2.do/5ctgKDon

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)