BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
May 24 Interbulls Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will issue 315,126 shares of common stock through private placement, with par value of 500 won per share, for debt-equity swap
* Sets issue price at 9,520 won per share, to raise proceeds of 3 billion won for operations
* Listing date of July 20 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: me2.do/5ctgKDon
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility