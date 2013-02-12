VIENNA Feb 12 Austrian group Intercell AG said the pediatric indication for IXIARO, a vaccine to protect against Japanese encephalitis, was granted marketing authorisation by the European Medicines Agency and the European Commission.

The decision ratifies a positive opinion from a European advisory panel in December and allows marketing of the pediatric indication of the vaccine in all 27 EU members as well as Norway, Liechtenstein and Iceland, the company said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Birrane)