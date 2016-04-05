UPDATE 1-Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of a clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's staff reviewers on Tuesday supported the use of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc's liver drug as a monotherapy in patients who did not respond to standard-of-care treatment.
The drug, obeticholic acid, is being reviewed for use in patients with primary biliary cirrhosis, a rare liver disease resulting from an autoimmune destruction of the bile ducts.
The FDA staff reviewers said they were unable to assess the drug's safety in more severely affected patients and recommended a less frequent starting dose for such patients. (1.usa.gov/237TKZY)
A panel of outside advisers to the FDA is scheduled to meet on Thursday to vote on the drug. The FDA is not obliged to follow the advice of its advisory panels but it usually does so. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi and Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
LONDON, May 23 A trial in which Royal Bank of Scotland is accused by investors of misleading them over its 2008 fundraising is set to be delayed for a second day, as frantic settlement talks between the claimants and the bank continued in London on Tuesday.