BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
Nov 19 Interchina Holdings Co Ltd : * Expected to record a profit for six months ended 30 September 2013 as
compared with a loss for the corresponding period in 2012 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.