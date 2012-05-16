MILAN May 16 Italian gas transport group Snam and Belgium's gas company Fluxys said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to buy the 15.09 percent stake of German utility E.ON in Interconnector (UK).

Snam and Fluxys said they will pay 127 million euros for the stake in Interconnector (UK), which owns and operates an underwater gas pipeline linking the UK and Belgium.

"Today's announcement represents a further confirmation of Snam's commitment to becoming a major integrated player in the European regulated gas business," Snam CEO Carlo Malacarne said.

In January Snam and Fluxys signed an agreement to assess joint initiatives to develop gas infrastructure projects in Europe. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)