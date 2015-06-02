NEW YORK, June 2 Intercontinental Exchange Inc's New York Stock Exchange unit said on Tuesday it appointed Stacey Cunningham as chief operating officer (COO) of the NYSE Group.

Cunningham will manage NYSE's cash equities markets, relationship management, product management, and NYSE Governance Services.

Most recently president of governance services at the Big Board operator, Cunningham will oversee several NYSE Group initiatives, including the rollout of an integrated trading platform that will make it easier for NYSE customers to connect to all of NYSE's equities and options markets.

Adam Sodowick, currently COO of NYSE's governance services, will take over as president of the unit, the exchange group said. (Reporting By John McCrank, Editing by David Gregorio)