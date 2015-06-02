NEW YORK, June 2 Intercontinental Exchange
Inc's New York Stock Exchange unit said on Tuesday it
appointed Stacey Cunningham as chief operating officer (COO) of
the NYSE Group.
Cunningham will manage NYSE's cash equities markets,
relationship management, product management, and NYSE Governance
Services.
Most recently president of governance services at the Big
Board operator, Cunningham will oversee several NYSE Group
initiatives, including the rollout of an integrated trading
platform that will make it easier for NYSE customers to connect
to all of NYSE's equities and options markets.
Adam Sodowick, currently COO of NYSE's governance services,
will take over as president of the unit, the exchange group
said.
