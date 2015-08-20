By John McCrank
NEW YORK Aug 20 Upstart stock trading venue IEX
Group on Thursday criticized a plan by the New York Stock
Exchange to give a more complete view of transactions executed
on the exchange only to firms that pay a premium for that
service.
"It's a fundamental issue about fairness and transparency,"
said John Ramsay, chief market policy officer at IEX, and former
head of the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission's Division of
Trading and Markets.
All 11 U.S. stock exchanges are required to report the
orders that they execute to a public data feed that consolidates
the information so that everyone knows the best prices most
recently available and the sequences and sizes of the trades.
The information is used by investors to figure out which
exchanges they have the best chance of getting their orders
filled at.
Most exchanges send information about every individual trade
that they complete to the public data feed.
NYSE, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange,
reports the information differently, bunching some transactions
together and reporting them as single executions if at least one
side of the trade was made up of a single order. So, if an order
to buy 1,000 shares is executed against five orders selling 200
shares, NYSE reports that as a single trade of 1,000 shares.
NYSE now plans to begin reporting all individual trades, but
only to its proprietary data feed, which firms have to pay extra
to get, according to a filing made by NYSE to the SEC.
The exchange would continue sending bunched trade
confirmations to the public feed.
"The whole point of having a last price consolidated data
stream is a single way of understanding last sale and best bid
that everybody can rely on," Ramsay said. "People can't just
pick whatever method they think benefits them and call that
reliable."
NYSE plans to add the individual trades to its private data
feed so it is more in line with the data feeds of competing
exchanges, a spokeswoman for the exchange told Reuters.
She said NYSE is considering providing the individual trade
information to the public feed in the future as part of the
exchange's roll out of a new technology platform for its stock
and options markets that will be completed by 2017.
"It is standard practice for proprietary data feeds to
provide more granular order level information than consolidated
feed," NYSE said.
