April 2 Intercontinental Exchange Inc's
NYSE Arca said on Thursday that it "inadvertently" sent out
regulatory halts in around 160 exchange-traded funds and notes
on Tuesday after a glitch interrupted trading on the electronic
trading platform.
The error meant that investors were unable to buy or sell
some of the most heavily-traded U.S. ETFs and ETNs on any
exchange for a little over nine minutes on Tuesday. Some of the
securities experienced multiple further halts following the
initial stoppage due to large price swings that left some
investors buying securities at higher prices than they otherwise
may have.
ETFs have exploded in popularity over the past decade,
making up 25-30 percent of all trading on U.S. exchanges in
recent years, according to a recent Credit Suisse report.
NYSE Arca said the issues, which began at 10:05 a.m. EDT
were cleared up by 12:19 p.m.
"During this time frame, NYSE Arca inadvertently sent out
regulatory halts" in the affected securities, the exchange said
in a notice to traders on Thursday.
The problems started with a downed Arca server that
generates electronic trading prices for exchange-traded products
with ticker symbols from UTG to ZSML. That range includes some
of the most heavily traded ETFs, such as the Financial Select
Sector SPDR Fund, XLF; the Vanguard FTSE Emerging
Markets ETF, VWO; as well as the Barclays Bank iPath S&P
500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN, VXX.
When a regulatory halt is imposed on a security by the
exchange where it is listed, all other U.S. markets that also
trade the security must honor the halt. When a non-regulatory
halt is called, however, other exchanges may still be able to
continue trading.
