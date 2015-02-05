(Adds background on ICE and NYSE deal; quote from ICE CEO;
share price)
By John McCrank
NEW YORK Feb 5 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
on Thursday reported higher-than-expected quarterly
earnings as the exchange and clearing house operator further
integrated its $11 billion purchase of NYSE Euronext from the
year-earlier quarter.
ICE said it earned $288 million in the fourth quarter, or
$2.54 a share, compared with a loss of $176 million a share, or
$1.83 a year earlier following the purchase of the New York
Stock Exchange owner.
Excluding one-time items such as acquisition costs, ICE
earned $2.59 a share, up 30 percent from a year earlier and 5
cents above the average estimate by analysts, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The upside came from higher revenue and
lower expenses than expected, UBS analyst Alex Kramm said in a
note to clients.
ICE began as an energy exchange in 2000 and expanded quickly
through acquisitions, with its growth influencing the evolution
of the derivatives market from open outcry pits to electronic
trading centers. The Atlanta-based company bought NYSE to gain a
foothold in the interest rate futures business through control
of Liffe, Europe's No. 2 derivatives market.
Following the acquisition, ICE spun off Euronext through an
IPO. The company sold its remaining 6 percent stake in the
European bourse operator for $119 million in the latest quarter.
That, along with higher transaction and clearing fees, and
market data and listings revenues, helped boost revenue at ICE
by 49 percent to $800 million. Analysts had expected $785.3
million.
There has been much recent speculation among industry
insiders that ICE will soon offload the New York Stock Exchange,
as the highly competitive U.S. stock trading business does not
fit with the derivatives franchise ICE has built.
But ICE expects NYSE to generate strong earnings per share
growth over the next two years, mainly through listings and data
services, and the company's stakeholders want to share in those
gains, ICE's Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher said on a call
with analysts.
When the promise of increased profits wanes, ICE will
consider its options.
"If that business is a drag on us and we can't use it to
grow earnings, then it's completely insignificant, and unlike a
lot of people in the exchange space, you have seen us shed
businesses," Sprecher said.
For this year, ICE said it expects combined data services
and listings revenue growth of around $100 million, excluding
acquisitions.
Shares of ICE were up 4.3 percent at $224.25 on Thursday
morning.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Tom
Brown)