G7 communiques to include reference to trade-German source
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.
Aug 5 Exchange and clearing house operator Intercontinental Exchange Inc on Wednesday reported a higher second-quarter profit, helped by increased revenues from market data and listing fees, as well as lower expenses.
ICE said it earned $283 million, or $2.54 a share, compared with $226 million, or $1.95 a share a year earlier. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
BARI, Italy, May 12 A communique by finance chiefs from some of the world's richest nations will include a clause on trade, contrary to initial plans, a German official said on Friday.
* Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 million secured credit facility