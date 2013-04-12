NEW YORK, April 12 Exchange and clearing house
operator IntercontinentalExchange Inc said on Friday it
plans to launch 35 new energy, environmental, freight and
ferrous metal contracts on April 29.
The new contracts include global crude oil, gasoline, middle
distillate, natural gas liquid, natural gas, power,
environmental, freight and iron ore futures and options
products, ICE said.
The contracts, which are subject to regulatory approval,
will be cleared at ICE Clear Europe.
Atlanta-based ICE agreed to buy transatlantic market
operator NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion in December. The
deal will give it control of Liffe, Europe's second-largest
derivatives market and help it expand into interest rate
futures.