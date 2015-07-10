LONDON, July 10 InterContinental Hotels Group
said on Friday it had agreed to sell InterContinental
Hong Kong to a consortium of investors for $938 million but will
retain a management contract.
The buyer is Supreme Key Limited, a consortium of investors
advised and managed by Gaw Capital Partners.
Supreme has paid a cash deposit to IHG of $94m, with the
remaining proceeds payable in cash on completion, expected in
the second half of 2015.
IHG said it will retain a 37-year management contract on the
hotel, with three 10-year extension rights, giving an expected
contract length of 67 years.
Management fees payable to IHG are initially expected to be
approximately $8 million per annum, increasing following a
refurbishment Supreme has agreed to start in 2017.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)