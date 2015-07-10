(Corrects headline to add dropped word "million")
LONDON, July 10 InterContinental Hotels Group
said on Friday it had agreed to sell InterContinental
Hong Kong to a consortium of investors for $938 million and may
return some of the proceeds to shareholders.
IHG, one of the world's largest hoteliers, said it would
retain a management contract on the hotel which has 503 guest
rooms and is situated on the Kowloon waterfront with panoramic
views of Victoria Harbour.
It is being sold to Supreme Key Limited, a consortium of
investors advised and managed by Gaw Capital Partners, the real
estate private equity fund management firm.
IHG said the sale of the hotel completed the disposals of
its major owned assets. Like some rivals, IHG has pursued an
"asset-light" strategy of selling off its hotels and then
managing them under contracts.
It has now sold almost 200 hotels for gross proceeds of
almost $8 billion, helping it to return more than $10 billion to
shareholders.
"IHG had made it clear that the hotel was on the market,"
analysts at Numis said. "This looks like a very acceptable price
to us and the achieved price is some $150 million above our
expectation."
Numis said it would now anticipate a return to shareholders
in the region of 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion).
Supreme has paid a cash deposit to IHG of $94 million, with
the remaining proceeds payable in cash on completion, expected
in the second half of 2015.
IHG said it will retain a 37-year management contract on the
hotel, with three 10-year extension rights, giving an expected
contract length of 67 years.
Management fees payable to IHG are initially expected to be
approximately $8 million per annum, increasing following a
refurbishment Supreme has agreed to start in 2017.
IHG's shares rose more than four percent and were the top
gainers in the FTSE 100 index.
($1 = 0.6493 pounds)
