BRIEF-Travelite Holdings requests for trading halt
* Travelite Holdings Ltd request for trading halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 6 InterContinental Hotels, the world's biggest hotelier, is opening up talks on the sale of its New York Barclay hotel to a wider group of prospective buyers, the company said on Tuesday.
The hotelier reported operating profit of $167 million in the quarter to the end of September, just ahead of consensus forecasts, and up from $153 million a year ago.
* Says its director to add 0.625-1.25 percent stake in the company within 6 months at a price of no higher than 4.5 yuan a share