April 3 The IntercontinentalExchange
said on Tuesday it planned to launch 26 new cleared
Over-The-Counter contracts covering refined products, natural
gas and power options and swaps.
All 26 contracts will be available for trade on Monday,
April 30, 2012, the exchange said in a release.
The ICE will offer American-style options on heating oil and
RBOB gasoline, as well average price options on those two
commodities. That move will allow the exchange to compete
directly with the CME Group's energy-focused New York
Mercantile Exchange subsidiary.
Other refined product swaps and options to be launched
include swaps on three octanes of Singapore gasoline; swaps on
Singapore bunker prices; a Singapore bunker option; a Rotterdam
residual fuel oil average price option; and two U.S. ethanol
swaps (in Chicago and New York).
The North American Natural Gas contracts are swing swaps and
index swap based on Columbia Gulf Mainline and Tennessee Zone 0.
The North American Power contracts include swaps and options
on the MISO Indiana Hub; PJM AD Hub; Nepool; ERCOT; PJM WH RT
LMP; Nepool MH Day Ahead; SP-15 EZ Gen Hub; and Mid-C DA.
Many of these contracts will be settled against Platts'
averages. Platts is a leading global energy, petrochemicals and
metals information provider and is a subsidiary of the
McGraw-Hill companies.