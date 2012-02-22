LONDON Feb 22 The world's biggest
hotelier, Intercontinental, said it would create 3,000
jobs at its 275 hotels in Britain over the next three years,
providing a boost for youth employment, as it launched a new
training academy in London.
The company, which operates the Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza
chains as well as InterContinental, said the academy had been
launched in partnership with Newham College, close to the
Olympic stadium, and would provide local people with hospitality
training and practical work experience.
Britain is facing a youth unemployment crisis with more than
one in five 16 to 24 year olds currently without a job
.
The hospitality industry is a key employer of young people
and around a quarter of InterContinental's 15,000 British
employees are aged between 18 to 24.
"The British service sector is world-beating, and will soon
welcome millions of guests," said Deputy Prime Minister Nick
Clegg at the launch of the academy at the soon-to-open Holiday
Inn hotel in Stratford, an impoverished area of east London that
has been the centre of regeneration focussed around the 2012
Olympics.
"Intercontinental are leading the way in their sector
through a tailored academy programme. It's an added investment
that means young people can learn the skills for the industry in
a local college, and then start their career in a local hotel,"
Clegg added.
Two new hotels are due to open in time for the Olympics,
Interncontinental said.