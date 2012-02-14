* 2011 operating profit $559 mln vs consensus $543 mln
* Growth led by U.S. recovery and China expansion
* Expect 2012 to benefit from emerging market demand
* One preferred bidder for Barclay New York hotel
* Shares off 1.5 percent at 1,381 pence
* 2011 dividend up 15 pct to 55 US cents
By David Jones
LONDON, Feb 14 World No 1 hotelier
InterContinental Hotels is looking to emerging markets
and especially China to drive future growth after a recovery in
the United States and a string of new Chinese hotel openings
helped push 2011 profits up 26 percent.
The hotelier, home to Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn as well
as the InterContinental brand, said business was improving in
the U.S, led by a healthier economy and job creation in a region
which makes well over half the group's profit.
Greater China, which was reporting numbers as a separate
region for the first time, saw the group's highest growth rate
as it opened over 8,000 new rooms in the year, while over a
quarter of the group's new global hotel pipeline is in China.
Chief Executive Richard Solomons said that despite the euro
zone crisis he was upbeat about the future as people still
wanted to travel for business and leisure, while emerging
markets were growing strongly.
"We go where the travellers are. We see good momentum in the
U.S. economy with economic data there quite positive while China
is our fastest growing region and our business there has doubled
in the last two years," he told a results briefing on Tuesday.
The group earns nearly 10 percent of profits from its 167
Chinese hotels with a further 147 in the pipeline to open soon,
and the hotelier plans to introduce another upmarket brand
alongside InterContinental to meet the growing demand.
Growth in global revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key
hotel industry measure, grew at 6.2 percent in 2011 with the
U.S. and China ahead 7.9 percent and 10.7 percent. While there
was a fourth-quarter slowdown worldwide to 4.6 percent, the
January growth rate recovered to 6.0 percent.
Shares in InterContinental were down 1.5 percent at 1,381
pence by 1410 GMT in a slightly lower London stock market. The
stock has risen 50 percent from a low of 939 pence in August
2011 and outperformed the FTSE 100 index by more than 21
percent during that time.
"We expect that a continuing strong performance in the U.S.
and Asia will likely lead to 5 percent plus upgrades to
consensus 2012 forecasts," said analyst Ian Rennardson at
brokers Jefferies, after he described the 2011 results as solid
with a decent outlook statement.
The hotelier said it had a preferred bidder for its flagship
InterContinental New York Barclay hotel which has been for sale
for a year with a price tag estimated at $300-350 million, and
analysts said a sale may prompt a share buyback or special
dividend as it moves to be a management and franchise operator.
"We believe that the New York asset market has improved, and
that any sale would be accompanied by a return of capital in
some form," said analyst Simon Champion at Deutsche Bank.
The British group, which operates more than 660,000 rooms in
over 4,500 hotels worldwide posted a 26 percent rise in 2011
operating profits to $559 million beating a $543 million
ThomsonReuters consensus estimate, while annual revenue rose 9
percent to $1.77 billion.
The group 2011 dividend rose 15 percent to 55 US cents.
InterContinental, like other hoteliers in 2011 suffered from
unrest in the Middle East and North Africa, the tsunami in
Japan and the euro zone crisis, but recovery and growth
elsewhere has helped to offset these negative factors, analysts
said.
Europe, which accounts for 15 percent of group profit,
showed a small fall of 0.2 percent in RevPAR in the fourth
quartet due to a poor economic conditions, but Solomons said
RevPAR had recovered to grow 3 percent in January.
Earlier this month, Sheraton-owner Starwood posted
higher-than-expected fourth quarter earnings but a flat Europe
worried investors and its shares dipped, while Marriott
reports its fourth quarter on February 15.