* 2011 operating profit $559 mln vs consensus $543 mln
* Growth led by U.S. recovery and China expansion
* Expect 2012 to benefit from emerging market demand
* 2011 dividend up 15 pct to 55 US cents
LONDON, Feb 14 World No 1 hotelier
InterContinental Hotels is looking to emerging markets
and especially China to drive future growth after a recovery in
the United States and a string of new Chinese hotel openings
helped push up 2011 profits 26 percent
The hotelier, home to Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn as well
as the InterContinental brand, said business was improving in
the U.S, led by a healthier economy and job creation in a region
which makes around two-thirds of the group's profit.
Greater China, which was reporting numbers as a separate
region for the first time, saw the group's highest growth rate
as it opened over 8,000 new rooms in the year to stay as the
number one international hotel chain in the country.
The British group, which operates more than 660,000 rooms in
over 4,500 hotels posted a 26 percent rise in 2011 operating
profits to $559 million beating a $543 million ThomsonReuters
consensus estimate.
The group 2011 dividend rose 15 percent to 55 US cents.