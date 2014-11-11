(Adds comment from Intercontinental, details; updates share
prices)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON Nov 11 Activist hedge fund Marcato
Capital Management on Tuesday again urged InterContinental
Hotels Group to merge with a rival and said a tie-up
could help the company's share price more than double.
The $3.5 billion San Francisco-based hedge fund owns a 4
percent stake in the hotel group, which also owns the Holiday
Inn and Crowne Plaza brands. Marcato Capital Management publicly
released its analysis because the hotel group's board has
dismissed the fund's urging to combine with a larger operator.
An equity combination could deliver a premium upward of 100
percent over IHG's current share price, the fund forecast.
InterContinental's U.S. share price jumped 3 percent to
$40.36 in early afternoon trading after the analysis was made
public. In London, the shares ended up 3.4 percent.
A merger with a "Tier A" strategic partner like Starwood
, Marriott, Hilton, Wyndham,
Hyatt or Accor would create a company with
global scale, allow for cost and tax efficiencies and boost the
share price and earnings, the Marcato analysis said.
"Our analysis demonstrates that a combination could result
in immediate, significant and abiding shareholder value - much
more than is likely to be created under IHG's current business
plan," Richard McGuire, Marcato's founder, wrote in an open
letter to IHG shareholders.
Other investors include Fidelity Management and JP Morgan
Asset Management.
In a response, IHG said that it had met with Marcato twice
in recent months and reviewed the hedge fund's analysis, but
"concluded that it remains in the best interests of all its
shareholders to continue to pursue its current strategy for
high-quality growth and delivering strong operational and
financial performance."
After months of trying to persuade IHG to consider a tie-up,
Marcato in August hired Houlihan Lokey as a financial adviser.
A U.S.-based hotel operator had earlier approached
InterContinental, a person familiar with the matter said.
In the letter, McGuire wrote: "IHG has dismissed our
suggestions and it appears they have neither solicited offers
nor performed the rigorous analysis necessary to evaluate
potential options to achieve this goal."
McGuire, a former partner at William Ackman's Pershing
Square Capital Management, has returned an average 10 percent
per year since launching Marcato four years ago.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss, additional reporting by Kate
Holton in London; editing by Dan Grebler and G Crosse)