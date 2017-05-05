May 5 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc
on Friday reported faster growth in room revenue for the first
quarter and said Chief Executive Richard Solomons would retire
this year.
Revenue per available room (RevPAR) grew 2.7 percent in the
three months through March 31, up from 1.5 percent a year
earlier and from 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.
The company, which runs hotels under brands such as Crowne
Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, said CEO Solomons would
step down from his position on June 30 and be succeeded by Keith
Barr, a member of its executive committee who was most recently
chief commercial officer.
Barr will take up his position on July 1 and Solomons will
retire from IHG on August 30, the company said.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)