LONDON May 31 U.S. activist investor Nelson Peltz said his Trian Fund Management has picked up a stake of 4.27 percent in the world's biggest hotelier InterContinental Hotels Group, pushing its shares to be the FTSE 100 biggest gainer.

InterContinental shares rose 3.9 percent to 1,494 pence by 0930 GMT following a high of 1,525p on Thursday after Peltz was obliged to declare the stake once it had gone over 3 percent in accordance with UK rules. The FTSE 100 was up 0.8 percent.

The shares, which have been recovering steadily since a low of 929p in August 2011, were the most heavily traded in the FTSE 100 at 80 percent of their 90-day daily average against the broader market's 18 percent.

InterContinental had no comment to make on the Peltz stake.

In recent months, billionaire investor Peltz has revealed stakes in companies ranging from PepsiCo to Heinz and Ingersoll Rand in an effort to push for changes. In some cases, Trian has sold its investment soon after, as happened with Pepsi.

Peltz built up a stake in Britain's Cadbury Schweppes pushing it into a decision to demerge in 2007, and after the split Cadbury was taken over by Kraft in 2010.