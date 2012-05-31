LONDON May 31 U.S. activist investor Nelson
Peltz said his Trian Fund Management has picked up a stake of
4.27 percent in the world's biggest hotelier InterContinental
Hotels Group,
pushing its shares to be the FTSE 100 biggest gainer.
InterContinental shares rose 3.9 percent to 1,494 pence by
0930 GMT following a high of 1,525p on Thursday after Peltz was
obliged to declare the stake once it had gone over 3 percent in
accordance with UK rules. The FTSE 100 was up 0.8 percent.
The shares, which have been recovering steadily since a low
of 929p in August 2011, were the most heavily traded in the FTSE
100 at 80 percent of their 90-day daily average against the
broader market's 18 percent.
InterContinental had no comment to make on the Peltz stake.
In recent months, billionaire investor Peltz has revealed
stakes in companies ranging from PepsiCo to Heinz
and Ingersoll Rand in an effort to push for
changes. In some cases, Trian has sold its investment soon
after, as happened with Pepsi.
Peltz built up a stake in Britain's Cadbury Schweppes
pushing it into a decision to demerge in 2007, and after the
split Cadbury was taken over by Kraft in 2010.