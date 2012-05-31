* Peltz takes 4.27 percent stake in InterContinental
* InterContinental shares rise 5.2 percent
LONDON May 31 U.S. activist investor Nelson
Peltz said his Trian Fund Management had picked up a stake of
4.27 percent in the world's biggest hotelier InterContinental
Hotels Group, pushing its shares to be the FTSE 100
biggest gainer.
InterContinental shares were up 5.2 percent to 1,512 pence
by 1415 GMT after a high of 1,537 pence on Thursday after Peltz
was obliged to declare the stake once it had gone over 3 percent
to comply with UK rules. The FTSE 100 was off 0.1 percent.
The shares, which have been recovering steadily since a low
of 929p in August 2011, were the second most heavily traded in
the FTSE 100 at 1-1/2 times the 90-day daily average.
InterContinental had no comment to make on the Peltz stake.
Analysts said Peltz would probably be looking to pressure
InterContinental to sell more of its fully-owned hotels and
secondly be aware that the hotelier may be a takeover target for
U.S. hotel chains or even private equity groups.
The British group runs over 4,500 hotels worldwide with the
vast majority being franchised or managed and only 10
fully-owned.
However, these hotels in flagship cities like London, Paris
and Hong Kong are very valuable - its New York Barclay hotel is
up for sale for $300 million.
The hotelier has been selling hotels in return for
management contracts and handing the cash raised back to
shareholders since the group's creation in 2003, but Peltz may
want to speed up this process, analysts said.
In addition, Peltz may be looking at possible consolidation
in the industry with Marriott and Sheraton-owned
Starwood likely to be interested.
Private equity group Blackstone could also be
interested after it bought Accor's U.S. budget hotel
business for $1.9 billion last week to add to the Hilton Hotel
chain it bought five years ago, they said.
In recent months, billionaire investor Peltz has revealed
stakes in companies ranging from PepsiCo to Heinz
and Ingersoll Rand in an effort to push for
changes. In some cases, Trian has sold its investment soon
after, as with Pepsi.
Peltz built up a stake in Britain's Cadbury Schweppes
pushing it into a decision to demerge in 2007. After the split
Cadbury was taken over by Kraft in 2010.