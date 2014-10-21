LONDON Oct 21 InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world's largest hoteliers, posted a 7 percent rise in third-quarter room revenue, fuelled by growth in all of its four regions.

IHG, which has about 4,700 hotels and is home to the Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental brands, said growth had been led by an 8.7 percent rise in the United States, due to increasing business and leisure travel. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)