UPDATE 1-Motor racing-McLaren's woes continue with bad day for Vandoorne and Alonso
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
LONDON Oct 21 InterContinental Hotels Group , one of the world's largest hoteliers, posted a 7 percent rise in third-quarter room revenue, fuelled by growth in all of its four regions.
IHG, which has about 4,700 hotels and is home to the Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental brands, said growth had been led by an 8.7 percent rise in the United States, due to increasing business and leisure travel. (Reporting by Martinne Geller; editing by David Clarke)
* Alonso says he has never raced with less power (Adds Alonso retirement and quotes)
MANAMA, April 16 On his way to winning Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel found his mind wandering already to next week's first in-season Formula One test and how much he was looking forward to it.