LONDON Feb 17 InterContinental Hotels Group
, one of the world's largest hoteliers, posted a 10
percent rise in 2014 profit, led by strong growth in its core
North American market.
The group, which owns brands such as Holiday Inn, Crowne
Plaza and InterContinental, said on Tuesday underlying annual
operating profit rose to $648 million at constant rates, in line
with forecasts, with revenue up 6 percent to $1.67 billion.
Global revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry
measure, rose 6.1 percent, led by a 7.4 percent rise in its
biggest market, the U.S., where an improving economy has
resulted in fewer available rooms and higher occupancy rates.
IHG raised its full-year dividend 10 percent to 77.0 cents.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)