(Adds details, share movement, analyst comment)
By Aastha Agnihotri
May 6 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc
on Friday posted a 1.5 percent rise in first-quarter global room
revenue, missing analysts' estimates but said it was confident
for the rest of the year, citing current trading trends and
brand momentum.
Shares in IHG fell as much as 2.5 percent in early trading,
making the stock one of the top losers on Britain's FTSE 100
index.
"I think RevPAR was a bit below our expectations of about 2
percent and we expect shares to be a touch weaker," Berenberg
analyst Stuart Gordon told Reuters.
IHG, which runs over 5,000 hotels under brands such as
Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and InterContinental, said weak oil
markets and the earlier timing of Easter, affected several of
its markets.
However, it added that despite both economic and political
uncertainty in some markets, current trends and "the momentum
behind our brands give us confidence for the rest of the year".
The hotelier has a high concentration of rooms in oil
producing markets, where RevPAR - revenue per available room
(RevPAR), a key industry measure - was down 10.4 percent
compared to a 1.9 percent rise in the Americas.
Growth in Europe was driven by higher revenue in Germany and
Russia, two of its priority markets, while RevPAR in France was
down 2.3 percent, hurt by declines in Paris.
Its Asia, Middle East and Africa region posted a 1.1 percent
drop in RevPAR, while in Greater China it grew 2.2 percent.
IHG added that, as announced in February, it would return
$1.5 billion to shareholders through a special dividend on May
23.
Shares in IHG recovered after their initial fall and were
trading down 0.52 percent to 2,682 pence at 0734 GMT on the
London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)