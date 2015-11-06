Nov 6 InterContinental Hotels Group Plc,
one of the world's largest hoteliers, is exploring strategic
options including a potential sale or merger, Bloomberg reported
on Friday.
IHG is discussing with financial advisers whether to sell
itself or combine with a competitor as the sector consolidates,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
(bloom.bg/1Hwu9dG)
The company declined to comment on the report.
IHG shares rose as much as 5 percent to 2,740 pence after
the report.
