NEW YORK, April 12 Exchange and clearing house
operator IntercontinentalExchange Inc said on Friday it
plans to launch 35 new futures contracts, including three for
renewable identification numbers (RINs), on April 29.
RINs are 38-digit numbers generated for each gallon of
U.S.-produced ethanol or other renewable fuel. Refiners,
importers and other so-called "obligated parties" are required
by the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard program to blend the
renewable fuels into finished gasoline and other products.
For each gallon blended, they can present the RIN number to
the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as proof of compliance.
But if they fall short, they must buy RINs on the open market,
where prices have recently surged.
CME Group said earlier this month it plans to launch
a suite of RINs contracts in May.
Other new contracts ICE plans to launch include global crude
oil, gasoline, middle distillate, natural gas liquid, natural
gas, power, freight and iron ore futures and options products,
ICE said.
The contracts, which are subject to regulatory approval,
will be cleared at ICE Clear Europe.
Atlanta-based ICE agreed to buy transatlantic market
operator NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion in December. The
deal will give it control of Liffe, Europe's second-largest
derivatives market and will help it expand into interest rate
futures.