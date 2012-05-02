* Diluted EPS of $2.02 in Q1, in line with Street view * Revenue up 9 percent to $365.2 mln By John McCrank NEW YORK, May 2 IntercontinentalExchange Inc reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday on higher trading volume in energy over-the-counter markets, but a slow start to the second quarter in the segment dampened enthusiasm in the company's stock. The Atlanta-based exchange and clearinghouse benefited from an upward trend in OTC energy markets in the first quarter, while earnings at some other exchange operators, like NYSE Euronext and Nasdaq OMX, were pressured as equity trading levels languished. Earnings at ICE, which was established in 2000 by a group of banks and energy companies, came in at $2.02 per diluted share, bang on analysts' expectations. A 20 percent rise in average daily commissions in ICE's OTC energy business to a record $1.95 million outweighed a 3 percent drop in consolidated average daily volume in ICE futures. But the company added that OTC energy commission levels declined in April, to an average of $1.5 million a day, which Macquarie Securities analyst Ed Ditmire said was a disappointing start to the second quarter. He had expected $1.75 million, while Rich Repetto, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill, expected $1.85 million, and UBS analyst Alex Kramm expected $1.8 million. The OTC energy softness, along with slightly higher-than-expected expenses, at $140 million - though the company reiterated its annual expense guidance - sent the company's shares down 3.1 percent to $127.05 on Wednesday afternoon. ICE Chief Executive Jeffrey Sprecher said the OTC energy market would likely pick up in the summer season with higher gas prices and the potential impact of hurricane season. While April OTC energy volumes were down from first quarter levels, they were still up year-over-year, and futures volumes in the month surged 21 percent from year ago levels, said Scott Hill, ICE's chief financial officer. "We don't run the business just on OTC energy," he said on a call with analysts. "You look at the earnings performance across our competitors for this quarter and you would be hard pressed find anyone else who put up any growth at all." NYSE said on Monday its first quarter profit plunged 44 percent due to an anemic equity trading levels and costs from its failed merger with Deutsche Boerse, while Nasdaq last week reported an 18 percent drop in profit on a slowdown in stocks and derivatives trading. ACQUISITIONS Total operating expenses rose 7 percent to $140 million from $131 million, mainly due to higher compensation and benefits, as well as selling, general and administrative costs. ICE said it expects acquisition expenses for the second quarter of $3 million to $4 million. The company, along with Hong Kong stock exchange operator HKEx, CME Group Inc, and NYSE, is vying to buy the London Metal Exchange, sources have told Reuters. ICE has never confirmed it was bidding for the exchange, but Sprecher, when asked if the company would consider doing any big deals, said ICE is sitting on a lot of cash and some worthwhile acquisition opportunities may come available. "There are companies that were mispriced to the upside and then expectations there may be companies mispriced to the downside at certain moments in time and we would like to be opportunistic if those come along," he said. ICE had $968.4 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter. Sprecher said if no good acquisition opportunities arise, the company will return the capital to shareholders. ICE said it earned $149.8 million, or $2.02 per share in the first quarter, up from $130.2 million, or $1.74 per share a year earlier. Revenue rose 9 percent to $365.2 million, versus expectations of $361.91 million. ICE said transaction and clearing revenues in its futures segment were up 1 percent from a year ago, though consolidated average daily volume in the segment declined 3 percent to 1.6 million contracts.