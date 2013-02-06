BRIEF-Kayne Anderson Acquisition appoints Mark Borer to its board
* Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp. announces appointment of mark borer to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 IntercontinentalExchange Inc, which is in the process of buying NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by an increase in market data revenues and slightly lower expenses.
Net income attributable to the Atlanta-based commodities exchange was $129.5 million, or $1.76 a share, in the fourth quarter, up from $126.8 million, or $1.73 a diluted share, a year earlier.
* Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp. announces appointment of mark borer to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Partner fund management, l.p. Reports 6.4 percent passive stake in endologix inc as of may 22, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qGuWLN Further company coverage: