By John McCrank
Nov 5 IntercontinentalExchange Inc said
on Tuesday it expects to close its takeover of NYSE Euronext
within days, and reported an 8 percent rise in
third-quarter profit, helped by lower taxes and new clearing
revenues.
The derivatives exchange and clearing house operator said in
December it would buy the owner of the New York Stock Exchange
in a deal worth $10.9 billion as of Nov. 1. The deal will also
give ICE control of Liffe, Europe's No. 2 derivatives market,
and help it expand into the interest rate futures business.
The transaction had been expected to close on Nov. 4, but
ICE said on Wednesday that while there were no substantive
issues remaining, certain European regulators needed more time
to review the takeover.
"I hope it will be literally in a matter of days," Jeff
Sprecher, ICE's chief executive, said on a call with analysts.
Once approved, ICE will move quickly to integrate the parts
of NYSE it plans to keep, while unloading other parts of the
business, Sprecher said, without identifying specific units.
"The nice thing about our merger is we have a much bigger
scale and platform so that no one business is particularly
material," Sprecher said. "It gives us license to take a look at
them and say do we want to make a long-term play here or is it
outside of our core competence and is it something that it may
be better for others to invest in."
A CALL FOR CHANGE
Atlanta-based ICE was established in 2000 and grew quickly
through a series of acquisitions. Sprecher has had a history of
eliminating the trading floors of the exchanges his company has
bought, but has vowed to keep open the floor of the New York
Stock Exchange, which traces its origins back to an agreement
signed under a buttonwood tree on Wall Street in 1792.
Sprecher has been critical of the way stock markets operate,
and said he will continue to call for changes to the market
structure, which he said gives incentives to brokers to act in
ways not always in the best interests of the people they are
trading for.
"We have equity exchanges so that companies like ICE that
can start from nothing can attach to the capital markets to
raise capital to build businesses, create jobs and be innovative
and helpful to society," Sprecher said.
"I think the secondary market that takes advantage of people
that have to trade or have poor information is not particularly
warranted or helpful or sustainable."
PROFITS RISE
ICE said it earned $141.3 million, or $1.92 a diluted share,
in the third quarter, up from $131.1 million, or $1.79 a diluted
share, a year earlier.
Shares of ICE were up 2.5 percent at $198.74 around midday.
Excluding costs related to the NYSE deal and other one-time
items, ICE earned $1.97 per share, topping the average analyst
estimate by 14 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
More than half of the earnings beat was due to lower taxes,
with the remainder driven by "other revenues," including
clearing services to Liffe Europe, said Diego Perfumo, an
analyst at Equity Research Desk. Liffe Europe transferred the
clearing of its derivatives contracts to ICE's clearing house
from LCH.Clearnet in July.
Revenues were up 5 percent to $337.9 million, with market
data revenues up 12 percent to $40.2 million. Revenue from ICE's
credit default swap trade execution, processing and clearing
business increased 15 percent to $38 million.
Earlier Tuesday, NYSE reported a 21 percent rise in
third-quarter profit, helped by higher revenues at its cash
listings business.
