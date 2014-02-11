BRIEF-UAE's United Insurance shareholders accept resignation of chairman
* Shareholders approve resignation of Ahmed Essa Ahmed Al Naem as chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2puhCqa) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 11 IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc, the exchange and clearing house operator, reported a fourth quarter loss on Tuesday due in part to expenses from its $11 billion acquisition of NYSE Euronext and the drop in value of an investment in Brazil.
The net loss attributable to ICE was $176 million, or $1.83 a diluted share, compared with a profit of $130 million, or $1.76 a diluted share, a year earlier.
* Shareholders approve resignation of Ahmed Essa Ahmed Al Naem as chairman Source:(http://bit.ly/2puhCqa) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 1.11 billion dirhams versus 1.02 billion dirhams year ago