* ICE to convert all OTC energy swaps and options to futures
* Says bumped up date due to strong customer demand
NEW YORK, Sept 4 IntercontinentalExchange Inc
said on Tuesday that in response to strong customer
demand, it will switch all of its over-the-counter energy swaps
and options to futures on Oct. 15, rather than in January as
previously announced.
ICE said in July that it would transition all of its cleared
OTC swaps for crude, refined products, natural gas, electric
power and natural gas liquids to futures in anticipation of
regulatory reforms expected to make trading swaps more expensive
and complicated.
Large traders have said the move would be beneficial as they
look to reduce their exposure to the looming new rules imposed
on the $650 trillion swap market by the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank law.
"After further consultation with customers we determined
that it was best to move this transition to October in order to
support the daily hedging and risk management requirements of
commercial participants," ICE Chief Operating Officer Charles
Vice said in a statement.
The products will continue to be listed and traded on the
Atlanta-based exchange operator's platform and cleared at ICE
Europe. ICE said cleared North American natural gas, electric
power, and environmental products will be listed as futures on
the ICE Futures U.S. energy division.
Cleared oil products, freight, iron ore and natural gas
liquid swaps will be listed as futures on ICE Futures Europe.
Futures dealing does not carry the same burdensome reporting
requirements as similar cleared OTC swaps deals.
The move also further pits ICE against CME Group,
owner and operator of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX),
which already offers a clearing mechanism to replace swaps with
futures.
All uncleared swaps will continue to be listed on ICE's OTC
platform, which will register as a swap execution facility (SEF)
when the SEF rules are finalized.