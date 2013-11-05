UPDATE 4-Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds Breakingviews link)
Nov 5 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC : * Global third quarter revpar growth of 3.3%, with 3.6% in the first nine
months * 8k rooms opened in the quarter taking system size to 679k rooms as at 30
September, up 1% year on year * Revpar growth of 3.3% in the quarter was led by strong performance in our
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds Breakingviews link)
BRUSSELS, March 27 A majority of EU countries voted on Monday against allowing two new genetically modified crops to be grown in Europe, batting the contentious decision on GM cultivation in Europe back to the EU executive.
March 27 Hornbach Familien-Treuhandgesellschaft mbH: