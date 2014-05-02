BRIEF-Office Depot reports deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand
* Office Depot announces deal to sell operations in Australia and New Zealand to Platinum Equity
May 2 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC : * Shares open up 6.4 percent after strong Q1 and $750 million special dividend * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
April 18 U.S. President Donald Trump promised on Tuesday to defend American dairy farmers who have been hurt by Canada’s protectionist trade practices, during a visit to the cheese-making state of Wisconsin.