Post-sanctions Iran helps planemakers solve 'orphan jet' problem
* Iran ready to grab jet market opportunities -deputy minister
May 27 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC : * Shares open up 5.6 percent after British media reports of bid interest * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Iran ready to grab jet market opportunities -deputy minister
SANTIAGO, April 18 A supervisor at the Salvador copper mine owned by Chile's Codelco died in an accident on Tuesday, causing the state-owned company to suspend operations at its concentrator plant there.