By David Jones
LONDON, May 9 InterContinental, the
world's biggest hotelier, is looking for a further boost from
London's Olympic Games this summer, it said on Wednesday, after
reporting a 5 percent rise in first-quarter profits thanks to
strong growth in China and the United States, its two biggest
markets.
The British-based group, home to the Crowne Plaza, Holiday
Inn and InterContinental brands, said with 79 days to the start
of the Olympics it hoped to gain from assisting in running the
15,000-strong athletes village and lodging the games' visitors
its London hotels.
Chief Executive Richard Solomons said that its Olympic
involvement, including its Holiday Inn sponsorship, would help
the group's hotels continue the growth they had seen during the
early part of the year
"Broadly the momentum of the business is continuing, and we
are very comfortable with the year so far," he told a briefing.
He added that talks on the long-awaited sale of its flagship
InterContinental New York Barclay hotel were still progressing
with one exclusive buyer, which analysts said was likely to be
the Qatari hotel owner Ghanim Bin Saad Al Saad.
The sale of the Manhattan hotel for around an expected $300
million in return for a management contract has been going on
for over a year, and is expected to lead to a share buyback.
Despite economic problems in Europe, Solomons said its
business there had performed well with a strong reliance on its
key markets of Britain, France and Germany.
The hotelier, which operates more than 660,000 rooms in over
4,500 hotels worldwide, posted a first-quarter operating profit
of $118 million, which compared with an average forecast of $116
million given by analysts in a Reuters poll. Revenue rose 3
percent to $409 million.
Growth in global revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key
industry measure, grew 7.0 percent with the United States and
China ahead 7.6 percent and 11.9 percent, respectively. In
April, global growth slowly to 6.1 percent.
Solomons pointed out that April was not a big month for
hoteliers and the comparable performance was skewed this year by
the early timing of the Easter holidays.
Business in the United States, which accounts for around 60
percent of group profits, was helped by a slowly recovering
economy, while the group also has its biggest pipeline of new
hotels in China where it is already the largest international
operator, analysts said.
The group's share price was flat at 1,465 pence by 0755 GMT
after they had risen nearly 60 percent from a low of 939 pence
in August 2011, and outperformed the FTSE 100 index by
around 35 percent during that time.
Big U.S. hotel chains such as Marriott and
Sheraton-owner Starwood have reflected the growing
industry optimism in recent results, helped by stronger domestic
business travel, while French group Accor
has said it expects its recovery to continue
