LONDON May 25 Unilever veteran Patrick
Cescau is to become the new chairman of the world's biggest
hotelier InterContinental Hotels Group Plc at the
beginning of next year following the retirement of the 67-year
old David Webster.
French born Cescau, aged 63, spent 35 years working for the
Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant culminating in his role as
chief executive from 2005 to 2008 before retiring from the group
and being succeeded by the present incumbent Paul Polman.
The hotelier which runs brands like Holiday Inn and Crowne
Plaza as well at InterContinental said on Friday that Cescau was
picked due to his long experience with a global company such as
Unilever with its multitude of big brands.
Cescau will take over as chairman on January 1, 2013, of the
group which runs over 4,500 hotels with more than 660,000 rooms
worldwide and with over 1,000 new hotels in its development
pipeline. He is also a non executive director at Tesco
International Airlines Group and Pearson.
Webster became the hotelier's chairman at the start of 2004
the year after the demerger of the Six Continents group into
InterContinental and UK pubs group Mitchells and Butlers.
He was a co-founder with the late James Gulliver and
Alistair Grant of UK supermarket group Safeway and retired as
chairman in 2004 shortly after its takeover by rival Wm Morrison
.
InterContinental holds its annual general meeting later on
Friday.