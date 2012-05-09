LONDON May 9 World No 1 hotelier
InterContinental Hotels reported strong growth its two
biggest markets, the United States and China, as it narrowly
beat forecasts with a 5 percent rise in first-quarter profits on
Wednesday.
The hotelier, home to Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn as well
as the InterContinental brand, said that talks on the
long-awaiting sale of its flagship InterContinental New York
Barclay hotel were still progressing.
"The global economic backdrop, particularly in Europe, is
still challenging, but the considerable strength of our business
including our resilient model and strong balance sheet give us
confidence that we will continue to drive high quality growth,"
said Chief Executive Richard Solomons in a results statement.
The British group, which operates more than 660,000 rooms in
over 4,500 hotels worldwide posted its 5 percent rise in Q1
operating profits to $118 million compared with a $116 million
Reuters consensus from six brokers, while its three-month
revenue rose 3 percent to $409 million.