LONDON Aug 7 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc

* Binding offer for intercontinental paris-le grand

* Ihg would retain a 30 year management contract on hotel, with three 10 year extension rights at ihg's discretion

* Offer from constellation hotels holding limited

* Inding offer for intercontinental paris - le grand of eur 330 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: