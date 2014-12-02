JetBlue operating revenue just misses estimates
NEW YORK, April 25 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday reported first-quarter operating revenue of $1.60 billion, versus a consensus analyst expectation of $1.62 billion.
Dec 2 Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc
* Announces that Kirk Kinsell will step down from the Board and his role as president of IHG's Americas business on Feb. 13, 2015
* Kinsell will be succeeded by Elie Maalouf, senior advisor at McKinsey & Company and formerly president and chief executive officer of HMSHost Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 806 749 7920)
* Quarter end advanced approach common equity tier 1 ratio 12.9 percent versus 11.6 percent