MILAN Oct 9 Italian cosmetics company Intercos pulled the plug on its public share offering due to sharply deteriorating conditions in financial markets in recent days, the company said in a statement.

Intercos has struggled to fully cover its up to 218 million euro ($277 million) share offering and sources earlier on Thursday told Reuters that it was set to abandon the sale.

