MILAN Oct 9 Italian cosmetics company Intercos
is to pull the plug on its public share offering amid tough
market conditions, two sources close to the matter said.
The company has struggled to fully cover its up to 218
million euro share, the sources said, although the company was
not immediately available to comment.
Intercos did not manage to fully cover its share sale for
which order books closed on Thursday, a third source
said.
French energy services group Spie dropped its
planned IPO on the Euronext Paris market on Thursday, citing
volatile markets.
This comes after Italian Internet company Italiaonline
pulled its own planned listing on the Milan bourse on Tuesday
for similar reasons.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Freya Berry, writing by Oleg
Vukmanovic)