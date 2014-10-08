MILAN/LONDON Oct 8 Italian make-up company
Intercos is struggling to fully cover its public share offering
with just one day to go before order books close, two sources
familiar with the matter said.
"It's on a knife-edge," one source said on Wednesday.
The source said that as of Wednesday there had been no
communication to potential investors that the offer had been
covered, which is unusual at this stage of the process.
A second source said that as of Tuesday night, the offer had
been largely, but not entirely, covered and only at the lower
end of the price range of 3.50 euros to 4.50 euros. Order books
for the sale close on Thursday.
The company declined to comment. Internet company
Italiaonline on Tuesday pulled its planned listing on the Milan
bourse due to adverse conditions and high market volatility.
Late on Wednesday, Intercos said Italian investment firm
Tamburi had committed to buying a total of 2.85 million Intercos
shares -- or nearly 571,000 more shares than previously
announced. That equals 3.125 percent of the company before a
capital increase related to the IPO.
Intercos is aiming to list up to 44.18 percent of its
capital in an IPO valuing the company at between 383.6 million
euros and 493 million euros.
Of the 48.42 million shares Intercos plans to sell in the
IPO, around 62 percent are currently owned by the company's
founder Dario Gianandrea Ferrari while the rest would be newly
issued. The IPO is aimed exclusively at institutional investors.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Freya Berry, editing by David
Evans)