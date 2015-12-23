MILAN Dec 23 Italian cosmetics maker Intercos
said on Wednesday it had set up a joint-venture with
Seoul-listed retailer Shinsegae International to
jointly develop make-up and skin-care products targeting Asian
markets.
South Korea's $12-billion cosmetics industry has benefited
from more Chinese tourists hunting for chic but relatively
inexpensive make-up brands made popular by Korean pop music,
movies and TV shows.
Shinsegae Intercos Korea, the joint-venture owned equally by
Intercos and Shinsegae, will be based in Pangyo, near Seoul.
Intercos, which had sales of 350 million euros ($382
million) last year, failed to complete a planned bourse listing
in October 2014 due to difficult financial markets.
In December of the same year U.S. private equity firm
Catterton bought a minority stake in the group, which is
headquartered near Milan.
($1 = 0.9154 euros)
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by William Hardy)