Dec 16 InterDigital Inc, a U.S. patent
licensing firm, says its executives will not attend a meeting
with Chinese antitrust authorities in Beijing on Wednesday
because it fears they will be arrested.
China's powerful National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC) is investigating InterDigital for violating Chinese
anti-monopoly law, the company said in a securities filing on
Oct. 31.
The NDRC told InterDigital it had initiated the
investigation because the company had filed a complaint to the
U.S. International Trade Commission against Chinese companies,
alleging patent infringement, InterDigital said in a letter
addressed to Chinese officials that was seen by Reuters.
The company has been locked in a legal battle over patent
royalty rates it has been seeking from Chinese network equipment
maker Huawei Technologies.
NDRC officials were not immediately available for comment on
the investigation, which InterDigital says it has fully
cooperated with until now.
"We are simply unable to comply with any investigation that
is accompanied by a threat to the safety of our executives,"
InterDigital Chief Executive William Merritt said in a statement
on Monday.
InterDigital, which has a market capitalization of about
$1.3 billion, makes money from licensing its portfolio of
technology patents.
The NDRC has been stepping up its anti-monopoly enforcement
this year. The agency handed down record fines to six milk
powder companies, including Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
and Danone, and has also punished domestic jewelers
for antitrust violations.
It is also investigating Qualcomm Inc, another
large U.S. holder of mobile patents.
In October, the Guangdong High Court awarded Huawei 20
million yuan ($3.3 million) after a legal battle between the
Chinese network gear maker and InterDigital.
Shenzhen-based Huawei claimed InterDigital charged it a
royalty rate far above what it obtained from Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
InterDigital said it expects the U.S. trade agency verdict
on its complaint be issued on Dec. 19, a day after the scheduled
meeting with the Chinese authorities.
Chinese officials want to meet Merritt, but he replied in
the letter to the NDRC that he was unable to attend the meeting
because of a company board meeting.
In the letter, the company said its Chinese lawyer was told
by NDRC that it would not ensure the safety of executives it
planned to send to China in place of Merritt and they may be
arrested or detained.
InterDigital is also involved in a regulatory row in the
United States, where it is a member of an alliance of patent
holders opposed to a bill in Congress aimed at reining in
"patent trolls," companies that buy or license patents from
others then seek licensing fees from technology companies.