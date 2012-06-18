NEW YORK, June 18 InterDigital Inc said on Monday that it had agreed to sell to Intel Corp about 1,700 wireless technology patents for $375 million.

The companies said they expect the deal to close in the third quarter. Intel is currently pushing to expand its chip business beyond computers and into mobile devices.

InterDigital said in January that it would keep looking for buyers for its patent portfolio after it failed to find one for the whole company.

In July 2011, InterDigital said it was looking into a possible sale of the company or its patents in the hope that other big patent deals would boost its value.