LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - A lack of clarity over which clients will be subject to capital rules is creating serious headaches for banks looking to price long-dated exposures, resulting in end-users witnessing a wide dispersion in swaps prices from one dealer to the next.

In the coming months, European authorities are expected to finalise the details of the Capital Requirements Directive IV, the European Union mechanism for implementing Basel III. Long-dated uncollateralised exposures - usually interest rate swaps - will be hit hardest under the regulation.

An extra capital charge is levied on the credit value adjustment associated with these trades, a cost that is expected to be passed on by dealers to end-users.

There are no exemptions from the CVA capital charge in the original Basel III text, but there are signs that some counterparties may receive carve-outs under CRD IV. Non-financial corporates, for example, have argued that they should not have to pay extra charges given the limited amount of risk they pose to the wider system, while there has also been speculation that sovereigns, supranationals and agencies might avoid the charges as well.

Exemptions for non-financial firms appear in a recent CRD IV draft, but Martin O'Donovan, deputy policy and technical director at the Association of Corporate Treasurers, is concerned that the UK and German governments want these eliminated.

This state of flux is troubling for corporates weighing the benefits of paying for longer-dated hedges that could get hit under the forthcoming regime. But dealers also find themselves in limbo, having to adjust their pricing literally from week to week as new rumours come out of Brussels regarding what form the regulation will take.

"The change in pricing can be really quite material depending on whether a counterparty is caught by the capital rules or not. It is a significant issue in the market right now: the regulatory uncertainty in long-dated swaps pricing is very difficult to address," said one head of European interest rates trading at a major dealer.

The stakes are high: a dealer would be forced to shoulder a hefty capital charge if it priced a long-dated interest rate swap on the assumption that a certain counterparty would not be subject to the CVA capital charge, only to discover later that this counterparty actually falls under the regulation.

"If the wind changes direction in Brussels you have a balancing act between maintaining your client franchise and not being overly optimistic and bearing the costs. Ultimately, we try to have a bit of a safety buffer to give us some flexibility," said the counterparty risk head at a major bank.

The counterparty risk head said his firm now reviewed and tweaked its pricing methodology for long-dated swaps as often as every week. The bank has taken to classifying counterparties into different categories depending on how likely they are to get caught by the CVA charge.

The bank is currently assuming corporates will be exempted, for example, but SSAs will not. These categories are then put on a sliding scale, with the most likely to be caught attracting the full capital charge and less likely candidates getting off more lightly.

"We're constantly re-phasing the approach for these client trades. The charges have changed from even a month ago. It's a very difficult process, and not going particularly well. The pricing can go from one to five in terms of order of magnitude. It's highly problematic," said the counterparty risk head.

While dealers claim they keep clients abreast of how their pricing is evolving, the lack of standardised pricing for identical trades has left many corporates scratching their heads.

"Our members are seeing a far wider variation in pricing from different banks, particularly on longer-dated cross-currency swap transactions," said O'Donovan at the ACT. "Different banks are taking different attitudes as to whether those regulations are going to bite on deals in around two or three years' time and how they model the cost implications."

Market participants hope that there will be greater clarity over capital requirements by the third quarter. However, the cost of hedging will still rise under the new regulatory regime even if corporates get the capital carve-out.

Moreover, a bank may decide it needs to hedge CVA regardless of whether the counterparty generating that exposure falls under the rules, potentially driving up costs for the end-user anyway, according to the European head of interest rates trading.

O'Donovan highlighted that some corporates were talking about taking such drastic steps as relocating manufacturing operations to different countries in order to eliminate currency risk, rather than pay up for a costly hedge (or risk not hedging at all).

At the same time, some banks continue to investigate ways to reduce the capital burden on their derivatives books even before knowing the final treatment of these exposures.

Credit Suisse recently received capital relief on 18% of its derivatives portfolio through an innovative structure that was given to senior staff as bonuses, and other major dealers are understood to be looking at similar structures to sell on to third-party investors. (Reporting by Christopher Whittall, Editing by Helen Bartholomew)