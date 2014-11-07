BRIEF-Bros Eastern to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1.52 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 7 Interferie SA :
* Q3 revenue 13.7 million zlotys versus 13.2 million zlotys last year
* Q3 operating profit 3.4 million zlotys versus 3.3 million zlotys last year
* Q3 net profit 3.6 million zlotys versus 4.2 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016